Mylar's balloon causes gas leaks after hitting the power line at La Puente; Dozens of displaced people – Up News Info Los Angeles

THE BRIDGE (CBSLA) – A Mylar balloon that came into contact with power lines caused many problems in La Puente on Monday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, they responded to the 700 block of Willow Ave. just after 4 p.m. after the balloon came into contact with some wires and made them sparkle.

Power lines fell on residential structures that energize public services inside the homes, which caused gas lines to fail, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Captain.

Upon arrival, they found water dripping underground, as well as damage to a gas line.

At least 39 people were displaced as a result of the gas leak, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The Red Cross was on the scene helping the displaced.

Then it was said that Cal Gas had stopped most of the leak. No injuries were reported immediately.