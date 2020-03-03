MSNBC's Chris Matthews surprises fans and his replacement by announcing that he will resign after 20 years on the net for these reasons

It's the end of an era, Chris Matthews of MSNBC has surprised many, including some of his own staff members and colleagues, in announcing he will retire.

The television veteran and political commentator briefly appeared in Hardball Monday night, where he revealed that he was retiring after being in the network for 20 years.

Matthews said in the short segment: “Let me start with my headline tonight. I'm retiring This is the last Hardball on MSNBC. After conversations with MSNBC, I decided that tonight would be my last Hardball, so let me tell you why. The younger generations are ready to take the reins. You see them in politics, in the media, in the fight for causes. "

He went on to say: “Many of them have to do with the way we talk to each other. Congratulations on the appearance of a woman that some men, including me, might have incorrectly thought that they were once well, never well. Not then and certainly not today, and for making such comments in the past, I'm sorry. "

When the political program returned from the advertising break, Steve Kornacki was in Matthews' place and was surprised by what happened.

He said: "That was a lot to assimilate at this time, I'm sure. I'm sure you're still absorbing that, and me too."

Matthews had a complicated month where he was charged for GQ Columnist Laura Bassett of inappropriate behavior in an article where she explained: "In 2016, just before I had to go to his program and talk about the accusations of sexual assault against Donald Trump, Matthews looked at me in the makeup chair next to him and said, "Why haven't I fallen in love with you yet? When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed the makeup artist." Keep putting on makeup and I'll fall in love with her. "

She went on to say: “On another occasion, he stood between me and the mirror and congratulated the red dress I was wearing for the segment. "Are you going out tonight?" He asked. I told him I didn't know, and he said, again to the makeup artist, "Make sure you clean this off your face after the show. We didn't invent it, so a guy in a bar can look at her like that. I'm pretty sure the behavior doesn't it reaches the level of illegal sexual harassment. But it undermined my ability to do my job well. And after I published a story about it, although I did not name it, dozens of people approached to say they knew exactly who it was. "

Matthews was also criticized for comparing Senator Bernie Sanders' great victory in Nevada with the Nazis who took France in 1940.



