Mike Tyson: "I feel empty without boxing,quot;

Mike Tyson talked about life after boxing during a recent episode of his Hotboxin podcast & # 39; with Mike Tyson, where he cried and said he was "empty,quot; without the sport.

Speaking to fellow retired boxer Eben Britton, shed tears as he reflected on his love for the sport:

"I know the art of fighting, I know the art of war, that's all I studied," Tyson shared.

"That's why they feared me when I was in the ring, I was an annihilator. It's all for what I was born. Now those days are gone, it's empty, I'm nothing. I'm working on the art of humility … That's the why I cry because I'm not that person anymore, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like it, because I don't want that person to go out because if he goes out, hell will come with him. "

While Mike Tyson may think he's "empty,quot; without boxing, having a successful podcast isn't that bad either.