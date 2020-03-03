Migrant crisis in Lesbos: thousands of people try to reach the Greek island | News

Greece has strengthened its maritime and land borders to prevent migrants from crossing after Turkey fulfilled its threat of allowing refugees on its land to go to Europe.

The Greek government says it would suspend new asylum applications for a month.

Turkey is trying to pressure the European Union to help it with its military operations in Syria.

John Psarapolous from Al Jazeera reports from the Greek island of Lesbos.