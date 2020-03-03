Michael Blanket's Son Blanket buys a $ 2.5 million mansion for 18 years

Instagram

The youngest son of the late King of Pop bought a multi-million dollar house in Calabasas, the same neighborhood where Dr. Dre, John Travolta and Kendra Wilkinson live.

Up News Info –

Michael JacksonBlanket's son has followed in the footsteps of his brothers to get a luxury property. Only a few days after the youngest son of the late King of Pop turned 18, it was reported that he bought a $ 2.62 million mansion in Calabasas, California.

Blanket's new house was built on an area of ​​6,383 square feet in 1990, according to Variety. The Mediterranean-style property has 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, plus 3 garages, as well as front and rear lawn. A custom glass iron entrance door, a curved staircase to the upper level and elegant and elegant hardwood floors are some of its features.

%MINIFYHTML78c9a9e6c41355a4833419a93c240d4c11% %MINIFYHTML78c9a9e6c41355a4833419a93c240d4c12%

The lower level of the house offers a formal dining room, a pantry, a family room and a huge kitchen, while the upper level includes four large rooms. Blanket's master bedroom has a built-in bathtub and a "gym area." Its backyard, which was rebuilt by the previous owner, offers a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a spa and a lodge.

Legendary rapper Dr. Dre"Saturday night fever"actor John Travolta, first "The girls next door"star Kendra Wilkinson, former soccer runner O. J. Simpson, prosecutor Marcia Clark and former NBA star Al Harrington They are among Blanket's new neighbors. His grandmother Katherine also lives nearby.

Blanket, who changed his name to Bigi a few years ago, became a legal adult on February 21. His sister, Paris Jackson, congratulated him for the milestone by posting a tribute to Instagram. "My little brother is a legal adult today," he wrote in a post that saw a couple of old photos.

"What the hell. He used to change his diapers. This is such a trip … proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny and kind young man he has become," he added. "He likes privacy, so that's all I have to say. Hbd Lil Bro."

<br />

While Blanket bought his multi-million dollar house in Calabasas, his sister Paris spent about $ 2 million for a residence in Topanga Canyon in the spring of 2017. His older brother Prince jacksonOn the other hand, he chose a $ 2.2 million mansion in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.