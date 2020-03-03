Megan Thee Stallion sues her record label!

Megan Thee Stallion is not wasting time getting her label, 1501 Entertainment together after being prevented from getting new music, she is demanding them!

According to TMZ, Meg has filed a lawsuit against the label seeking termination of its contract. Megan has also requested and has been granted a temporary restraining order to allow her to release new music while both parties terminate their contract.

Over the weekend, Megan informed fans through Instagram Live that the independent label had prevented her from releasing new music after she tried to renegotiate her contract with them. The temporary order is only valid until March 16 at 11:59 p.m., so you are expected to release music before that.

Meg is suing for a minimum of $ 1 million in damages and is asking that his contract be declared void or terminated.

According to Meg, 1501 gets 60% of its revenue from recording, while, according to reports, 40% is allocated to Megan, but Meg also has to pay leading artists, mixers, remixers and engineers outside of his court. So far, Meg says he has been paid only $ 15,000 of the tag.

His lawyer Richard Busch told TMZ about the legal battle:

"We are very pleased that the Court has granted our TRO and we are delighted that the world can now listen to Megan's new music on March 6. We will now proceed with the other claims set forth in the [lawsuit]."