Megan Thee Stallion sues her record label!

Megan Thee Stallion is not wasting time getting her label, 1501 Entertainment together after being prevented from getting new music, she is demanding them!

According to TMZ, Meg has filed a lawsuit against the label seeking termination of its contract. Megan has also requested and has been granted a temporary restraining order to allow her to release new music while both parties terminate their contract.

