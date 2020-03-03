Megan Thee Stallion prevents the record label from blocking her new music

Instagram

The & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; He received a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment after filing a lawsuit against the head of the label, Carl Crawford, and his associates.

Megan Thee Stallion He has won a great battle in his legal dispute with the heads of record labels. A judge ruled that he can release new music this week without his interference.

The hip-hop star filed a lawsuit against the head of 1501 Certified Entertainment, Carl Crawford, and his associates on Monday (March 2), claiming they were preventing him from releasing new music, because he wants to renegotiate a contract he signed when he was 20 .

A district judge in Harris County, Texas, granted the hit producer "Hot Girl Summer" a temporary restraining order that prevents seal bosses from blocking the music he plans to release on Friday (March 6) , according to TMZ.

During an Instagram Live video on Sunday, Megan said: "When I signed, I really didn't know what was in my contract. I was young … So when I arrived at Roc Nation, I got administration, real administration. They got real lawyers, and I They said: & # 39; Do you know that this is in your contract? & # 39; And I was like, & # 39; Oh, damn, that's crazy, no, I didn't know & # 39 ;.

Successful creator "All Dat" did not specify what terms he opposed, but explained that he wanted to adjust the contract to eliminate the clauses, which ultimately seemed to sour his relationship with the label.

"As soon as I said I wanted to renegotiate my contract, everything went to the left. Everything went wrong." "So now they are telling a whore that he can't let go of music (sic). It really is like a greedy game."

Megan made it clear that he doesn't want to leave the label, he just wants a fairer contract.