McCollum does heavy work in Orlando when Lillard sits | NBA News

CJ McCollum matched his season high with 41 points Monday night, sending visitors to the Portland Trail Blazers to a 130-107 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Playing without injured All-Star teammate Damian Lillard, who has sat five games with a groin injury, McCollum shot 14 of 24 overall and 6 of 12 in triples on the way to the second most scored points in Orlando. by an opponent of Magic this season.

James Harden had 54 points in Orlando in December.

McCollum, whose personal record of 50 came against Chicago in 2018, also added 41 in a game against Detroit last month.

"I tried to be aggressive, the last game of the trip," McCollum told NBC Sports after the game, referring to the three-game trip that began with losses in Indiana and Atlanta. "We wanted to go out with at least one victory, and we did it."

Nikola Vucevic responded with 30 points for Orlando, but it was not enough to prevent the Magic from losing its second consecutive game after a three-game winning streak.

The Trail Blazers started strong in Orlando, using an early 15-4 run to turn a four-point deficit into a 35-28 lead at the end of the first quarter. McCollum had eight points, including a pair of triples, in the quarterfinal blast.

McCollum was almost a one-man show during the first three periods, hit five triples and scored 32 points despite the constant attention of almost all Magic defenders on the floor.

But Gary Trent, replacing Lillard, took over at the beginning of the room and made a difference in the game. He scored 14 points in the fourth, 11 of them while McCollum was resting on the bench.

"I thought that both in the first and second half, when CJ was away, Gary obviously did a very good job," said Portland coach Terry Stotts. "I like the way we moved the ball. We made a lot of shots. We just played a solid game from start to finish."

Trent hurried to praise McCollum. "That is not surprising," Trent said of his outbursts of teammates. "That's what CJ does day after day, so when it comes into the game and makes it seem as easy and perfect as it does, it's no surprise."

Portland shot 55.7 percent for the game, including 16 of 33 in three-point attempts.

Hassan Whiteside recorded a double double of 16 rebounds and 13 rebounds for Portland, which swept the series of the Magic's two-game season.















Gary Trent Jr. went for 24 points, Ariza 11, and Carmelo Anthony and Mario Hezonja had 10 each for the Trail Blazers, who beat the Magic 55.7 percent to 38.5 and made the 16 free throw attempts.

Vucevic complemented his 30 points with a total of 11 rebounds for Orlando, which began the day tied in the loss column with Brooklyn in his duel for the seventh and eighth place of playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

"That was incredibly disappointing," Magic coach Steve Clifford said. "Tonight was again a mediocre defense. If we believe that we are going to overcome the people and reach the playoffs or be a factor, we don't understand who we are."

Terrence Ross had 23 points from the bank for Orlando, while Evan Fournier had 13, James Ennis III 10 and Markelle Fultz seven to go with 10 assists.

