Master P and Romeo Miller explain why they moved away from & # 39; GUHH & # 39 ;: & # 39; it's a fake drama! & # 39;

Maestro P and his son Romeo Miller went to The Breakfast Club, where they spoke in detail about their reasons for moving away from Growing Up Hip Hop.

Romeo says there are more important things than money to consider when making your decision:

"I have been in this business for 19 years," Romeo explained. "I'm in a place where it's all about my inner peace. It's about mental health, and it's about growth … It's not about money. I'm the best paid in the network. I had to get away because I can't sell my soul for money. I can't sell my soul for a story … It's a fake drama for no reason. "

And Master P agreed with Romeo, saying, "I feel like the program is not going where it used to be," do what you want.

They are right? Has GUHH fallen into morality or are they exaggerating?