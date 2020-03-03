Man in critical condition after accidental gun discharge – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after a gun was accidentally discharged in a Detroit basement.
Detroit police say it happened on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. in the 19700 block of Littlefield.
The suspect was holding a gun when he accidentally shot himself, hitting the 46-year-old man in the body.
Officers observed the suspect standing outside a couple of doors and arrested him without incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
