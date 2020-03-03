Los Angeles Sheriff orders the destruction of Kobe Bryant Crash Pics, calls for photo leakage & # 39; Treason & # 39;

Wenn

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva addresses the photo leak of the crash site of the basketball legend helicopter, confirming that he ordered eight agents involved to erase the images to avoid wider distribution.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks after photos of Kobe BryantThe helicopter accident was leaked by some agents. In addressing the matter on Monday, March 2, Villanueva confirmed that he ordered eight agents who took pictures of the accident site to remove the images to avoid a wider distribution.

"We identified the agents involved, they came to the station on their own and admitted they had been taken and removed. And we are glad that those involved did that," he told NBC News. "That was my number 1 priority, it was to make sure those photos didn't exist anymore."

Villanueva added that the filtering of photos is "inexcusable," he added, "I mean, people are grieving for the loss of their loved ones. Having that on top of what they have already done is inadmissible. And to think that any member of our the department would be involved in that … it's just a feeling of betrayal. "

The department took action after being warned that a practice deputy allegedly tried to use the photos to "impress a girl" in a bar, which led the waiter, who heard the conversation, to file a complaint online with Sheriff Department staff. At least two firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department allegedly also took pictures of the accident scene and were ordered to eliminate them.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the forensic office were the only agencies that were supposed to take pictures at the scene of the accident.

In a statement issued by the department on Friday, Villanueva said he was "deeply disturbed by the thought that agents could allegedly participate in such an insensitive act." He also promised that "the department will conduct a thorough investigation, with priority No. 1 to protect the dignity and privacy of victims and their families."

Meanwhile, there have been complaints from some within the department that said the decision to delete the photos could amount to the destruction of evidence.

In a statement published through his lawyer Gary C. Robb, Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, said she is "absolutely devastated" and demanded that all those responsible for filtering the photos be punished for their "inexcusable and deplorable" action. . The lawyer added: "This is an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and the privacy rights of victims and their families."