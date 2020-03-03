Local events happening this week – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML84b944edaecba627fe3fad91192404a611% %MINIFYHTML84b944edaecba627fe3fad91192404a612%

Tuesday

Startup workshop and take seeds from soil blocks

– Here is a list of events that happen from Tuesday to Thursday this week. You don't have to wait until the weekend to find something fun to do!

From the description of the event:

Soil blockage is quickly becoming the method of choice for commercial producers because it creates the strongest plants, has no waste (no plastic pots to throw, no expensive peat pots, no yogurt containers to store random, etc.), zero transplant shock, and even improve your garden soil! What could not be loved? Once you know how all you need are some basic tools that will last forever. Participants must bring their own seeds, all other materials are provided in the workshop. %MINIFYHTML84b944edaecba627fe3fad91192404a613% %MINIFYHTML84b944edaecba627fe3fad91192404a614% Space is limited, sign up today!

When: Tuesday, March 3, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Park Community Center

Admission: $ 10

Click here for more information about this event.

Wednesday

Screwdriver 4 in 1 Manufacture and socket

From the description of the event:

Do not have experience in carpentry? Without worries! We will teach you the skills and you will leave with a finished project that you can proudly say you did yourself. In this class, you will learn the basics of wood turning as you create a custom handle for a 4-in-1 screwdriver hardware kit (For frequently asked questions and more information, visit the following link).

When: Wednesday, March 4, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: Rockler carpentry and hardware – Novi

Admission: $ 50

Click here for more information about this event.

Thursday

Lucky Chops and Dan Austin of Motor City Soul Club

From the description of the event:

Performance by Lucky Chops and Dan Austin of Motor City Soul Club

When: Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m.

Where: The club

Admission: $ 13 ($ 15 show day)

Click here for more information about this event.

Reception of urban innovators

From the description of the event:

If you are thinking, planning or running a commercial company designed to improve the quality of life in the Detroit community, we want to hear from you! We invite you to attend a special reception at SpaceLab Detroit on March 5, 2020 to share your perspective and meet and establish contacts with others who share your passion for the city. Some questions we will consider and discuss during the reception: What key needs of the Detroit community can be effectively served by business ventures?

What community need is trying to address you and / or your organization?

How do you feel about the recent announcement of a Detroit-based "innovation center,quot; created by Dan Gilbert, Stephen Ross and the University of Michigan? What community needs would you like to see served by that organization?

In addition to the discussion, we will celebrate several of the ambitious urban startups that are already making a difference in Detroit. Come and network with entrepreneurs and innovators who work in many different disciplines, including engineering, design, software development, construction, internet services, finance, real estate, retail and much more.

When: Thursday, March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: SpaceLab Detroit

Admission: Free

Click here for more information about this event.

