Lesotho policy: prime minister under pressure to resign | News

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is under renewed pressure to resign after appearing in court for the alleged murder of his wife, Lipolelo Thabane.

His party and opposition members want Thabane to resign before his planned retirement in July.

They say that his departure will put an end to the political instability that has paralyzed Lesotho while fighting with widespread poverty and unemployment.

Fahmida Miller of Al Jazeera reports from the capital, Maseru.