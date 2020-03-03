Kim watches North Korea military exercises with masked officers | North Korea News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw an earlier real-fire rocket artillery exercise to confirm his army's combat readiness and "further ignite the flames of the training revolution," state media said Tuesday.

The Korea Central News Agency report came a day after the South Korean army detected what appeared to be two short-range ballistic launches of projectiles that landed in the north eastern sea.

Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of rockets that were fired from multiple rocket launchers and an island target buried in smoke.

Kim, dressed in a leather coat with a black fur hat, smiled as he watched the exercises from an observation post. Other military officers wore black masks in an apparent reflection of the country's campaign against the coronavirus, although Kim himself did not.

Analysts have speculated that North Korea reduced training and other activities with large troop meetings to reduce the possibility of the virus spreading in its armed forces. North Korea has not revealed whether it has any cases of the disease, although state media have hinted that some people are in quarantine while showing symptoms.

KCNA said North Korean troops "proudly demonstrated,quot; precise aim with their long-range artillery pieces, but did not give more details about the weapons involved.

"(Kim) expressed his great satisfaction at the fact that the gunners are prepared to react quickly to any circumstance and perfectly carry out their firepower combat duties," the agency said.

"In saying that the victory of the socialist cause is guaranteed by the powerful military force and deterrence of the war, he said that the People's Army should maintain the preparation for total combat to protect the sky, land and sea of ​​the country of any invasion. "

The report did not mention any direct comments from Kim about the United States or South Korea.

Kim Dong-yub, an analyst with the Seoul Far East Institute of Studies, said the weapons involved would have included a "super-large,quot; rocket launcher that the North first revealed last year, judging by the flight data announced by the Joint Staff of Seoul.

Since the collapse of a second summit last year between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump, North Korea resumed ballistic activity and the launch of weapons to expand its military capabilities. Kim had entered the new year promising to reinforce his nuclear deterrence against what he said were US sanctions and pressures "as gangsters."