Kenya Moore responds to NeNe Leakes for saying that her divorce is a "karma"

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; try to return the fire to his nemesis in an Instagram post now removed, but that only makes Kenya more controlled.

Up News Info –

The enmity between Kenya Moore and her "The true housewives of Atlanta"co-star NeNe leaks continued. The latter was recently stopped by "Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen"where he talked about the marital problems of his nemesis with his separated husband, Marc Daly.

After the Sunday March 1 episode of the Bravo series, in which Marc said he hated being married to Kenya, NeNe intervened in the matter. She told host Andy: "It's really hard to feel sorry for someone who does things for marriages and other people's relationships."

%MINIFYHTML5082d36475318f0fabf455f12263288a11% %MINIFYHTML5082d36475318f0fabf455f12263288a12%

In detailing his comments, NeNe said: "I mean he has done it for [Phaedra Parks], has done it for [Tanya Sam], she has done it to me. So it's really hard to feel sorry … It's almost like, well, karma is crap. "

<br />

NeNe echoed the sentiment during an interview with PEOPLE on Monday. "It's karma. The hat is spinning, spinning, and Kenya made it come," said the 52-year-old television personality. "She has interfered with other girls in the relationships of this program."

"Years ago, when Phaedra married [Apollo Nida], Kenya was playing with the whole situation. And then, this year, she brings other women in front of Tanya, saying that Tanya's man [Paul Judge] cheated, trying to do something to your relationship. Besides, she had argued about me and my relationship in the past. So now that your relationship has collapsed? Good. You deserved it, "he continued.

"I don't feel sorry for her at all. When you did things like that, it's very difficult for someone to feel more than happy. You got yours," NeNe concluded.

Apparently, Kenya found out and shot NeNe in a now deleted Instagram post. "This is my karma," Kenya wrote alongside a photo of her daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, who shares with Marc.

The publication, however, only made Kenya more trolled. "No baby, your karma is the husband you bought," corrected an Instagram user. "Your karma is that your husband doesn't love you," added another.

Kenya and Marc announced their divorce in September. It was revealed in the last episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" that the former couple had a great fight at a charity event just one day before.