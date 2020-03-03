Kandi Burruss wears a one-piece swimsuit and poses with her adorable son in new vacation photos!

%MINIFYHTMLe0572383b778f8c3895afae4545d17f011% %MINIFYHTMLe0572383b778f8c3895afae4545d17f012%

Kandi Burruss surprised her followers when she decided to share vacation photos that she and her pretty son, Ace in Jamaica, showed. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore a very flattering one-piece swimsuit and it is safe to say she looked very sexy.

Bathing in the sun and splashing in the water with your super adorable son must have been a lot of fun, but the celebrity is also an influence, so he couldn't help documenting everything.

%MINIFYHTMLe0572383b778f8c3895afae4545d17f013% %MINIFYHTMLe0572383b778f8c3895afae4545d17f014%

Kandi posed for a couple of photos and then shared them on her favorite social media platform, Instagram and her followers couldn't help talking about their enviable curves and beauty in general.

%MINIFYHTMLe0572383b778f8c3895afae4545d17f015% %MINIFYHTMLe0572383b778f8c3895afae4545d17f016%

The family getaway also included her husband Todd Tucker and her 3-month Blaze joy package, in addition to Kandi and Ace.

As mentioned earlier, RHOA's celebrity was rocking a one-piece swimsuit.

It was white with a black border and a sleeveless top style, the swimsuit managed to look comfortable and flattering. The best of both worlds!

It also complemented with a pair of black and white Louis Vuitton slides, a pair of dark tones and some hoop earrings!

The photos show Kandi and her loved ones enjoying the sandy shores and relaxing in the pool!

Little Ace can be seen on his mother's back in the pool, with his arms around his neck in one of the photos.

Both the mother and the son were smiling happily, proof that they were having a great time.

Another picture showing the little boy was taken on the beach with his mother, playing in the sand.

Ad

In the caption, the happy mom wrote: finally I finally got a much needed vacation! @acetucker is having a ball and me too! Thanks @royaltonbluewaters for the real treatment. ❤️ #RoyaltonBlueWaters. Braids from @the_aria_show ".



Post views:

0 0