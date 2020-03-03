JoJo Siwa leaves fans wondering about his relationship with Elliott Brown

Instagram

The YouTube star causes rumors of dating the boy from his home state of Nebraska after they upload a series of photos to their Instagram accounts flaunting their moment together.

JoJo Siwa A boyfriend could have been found. Days after sharing photos of her with Elliot Brown, YouTube's personality prompted more curiosity about the state of their relationship when she uploaded a TikTok video they made together on her Instagram account.

The publication on Sunday, March 1 saw the 16-year-old girl and the boy from her home state of Nebraska standing side by side in a street before beginning to dance with a complicated handshake. She rocked a green ribbon and a floral top for the tour while he put on a white shirt. "We were waiting to cross the street and lost the signal to walk 3 times for this tik tok … definitely worth it," he explained in the caption.

A little over a week ago, Jojo started to shake his tongue after posting a picture of her and Elliot riding an attraction at Six Flags Magic Mountain when he visited her in Los Angeles. In the picture, she sat next to him while her two friends took the seats to her left. "I mean you could say we had a little fun," she said. "Thank you @sixflagsmagicmountain for a perfect day!"

Days later, the "Boomerang" singer shared another happy memory she made with the child. This time, the two wore a matching denim jacket while posing in front of a piano. "Twinning for victory! And I didn't have shoes that matched her outfit, so I did wear some elegant high and bright blouses! I would say we look great," she captioned the sweet photo.

Elliot, who plays soccer and has more than 13,000 followers on Instagram, also made use of his social media account to share his union. Along with a series of his "twinning" photos, he wrote: "So blessed … have an amazing time in Cali with everyone."

Jayden Bartels commented on JoJo Siwa's post.

Kendall Vertes intervened.

One person called them a "beautiful couple."

Another user demanded an answer.

JoJo's Tik Tok video post has generated many emotional reactions from others. Actress Jayden Bartels He wrote in the comments section, "I love this," while television personality Kendall Vertes He said, "Holy shit, this is so cute." Another Instagram user considered Jojo and Elliot the "CUTE COUPLE OF 2020". Meanwhile, one in particular asked: "why are they dating or what?"