Joe Biden receives a sweet surprise from former President Barack Obama along with the support of several high profile figures

It seems that Joe Biden received a pleasant surprise from his old friend, former President Barack Obama.

Several media outlets have confirmed that Obama was among the many high-profile politicians who approached the former vice president to congratulate him on his victory in South Carolina on Saturday.

In the 48 hours that followed, Biden received the support of several candidates who suspended their campaigns, including Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke.

During a Biden campaign rally in Dallas, Texas; Buttigieg explained why he decided to support the former vice president's campaign: "I am looking for a leader. I am looking for a president who will join us."

Biden praised the former mayor and came to compare him with his late son, Beau Biden: "I look at Pete during the debates, and I think he's a Beau, because he has such a huge character." Such intellectual capacity and such commitment to other people. And friends, I can't tell you how much it means to me that he would join and support me. "

Klobuchar spoke at the rally before Biden took the stage and said: “If you feel tired of the noise and nonsense in our politics, and if you are tired of extremes, you have a home with me. And I think you have a home with Joe Biden. It's time for Americans to join hands instead of pointing. "

O'Rourke delivered a fiery speech in which he told the audience: "Tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will vote for Joe Biden. We need someone who can beat Donald Trump. The man in the White House today represents a threat existential for this country, for our democracy, for free and fair elections, and we need someone who can defeat it. ”

Biden delighted supporters by defeating President Donald Trump with a fierce speech before the end of the rally.

Biden said: "Friends, I knew it, I thought I wasn't going to be a very good president. But I must admit that Donald Trump, well, I had no idea how much I would always be about Donald Trump. He has a corrosive impact. He's having a corrosive impact on our children. "

Biden continued: "The days of Donald Trump's division will soon be over. Friends, there are two ways people get inspired. They are inspired by great leaders like Lincoln and Roosevelt and Kennedy and Obama, but they are also inspired by very bad leaders. No, I mean it. This president has ripped off the band aid, exposed how venous it has become and how it has literally strangled the life of the Republican Party. "

Biden and his main rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, expect great victories on Super Tuesday.



