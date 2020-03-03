Jimmie Allen welcomes the girl as she tops the country music list

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Make Me Want To & # 39; He gives the happy news that his fiancee gave birth to his daughter in a telephone interview with Nashville radio presenters Chuck Wicks and Tricia & # 39; T.J. & # 39; Jenkins

Up News Info –

Country singer Jimmie Allen He has become the father of a girl.

The fiancée of the "Best Shot" star, Alexis Gale, gave birth to little Naomi Betty on Sunday, March 1, and her arrival gave Allen twice as many reasons to celebrate after his last song, "Make Me Want To ", will reach the top. The list of United States Mediabase country radio singles.

%MINIFYHTML30e543f0596915982acc819dd936c17611% %MINIFYHTML30e543f0596915982acc819dd936c17612%

"I thought getting a number one would be the best part of my day, but my daughter Naomi was born yesterday," Allen told radio broadcasters in Nashville, Tennessee. Chuck Wicks and Tricia & # 39; T.J. & # 39; Jenkins in a telephone interview on Monday morning.

Naomi's middle name honors Allen's late grandmother, who died in 2014, and the musician reveals that he now shares a month of birth with some of the most important women in his family.

"My grandmother's birthday was actually March 13, my mother's birthday is March 7 and Naomi's birthday is March 1," he shared, before talking about his future wife while recovering from childbirth .

"And Lexi is lying here looking amazing."

<br />

Naomi is the couple's first child, although the singer is already Aadyn's father, a five-year-old son, from a previous relationship.

Allen, 33, won't have much time to enjoy the new addition to his family: he's ready to go on a tour of Europe and Australia later this week.

"On Thursday, we left the country for about three and a half weeks," he said.

"(But) it has been a good day, (I am) definitely grateful for that."

<br />

Allen and Gale only started dating in the spring of 2019, and he proposed last July during a trip to Disney World in Florida.