Jeannie Mai rejects the advances of many guests & # 39; reales & # 39; after divorce

WENN / Derrick Salters

The television presenter and stylist reveals that many of the interview program guests would beat her after divorcing her ex-husband Freddy Harteis.

Before she started falling in love with Jeezy, Jeannie Mai He had many suitors aligned with her. The host of "The real"She has revealed that many guests of the syndicated talk show would beat her after her separation from her ex-husband Freddy Harteis at the end of 2017.

"When I got divorced, many different guests would beat me," said the 41-year-old man in the Elle magazine YouTube series. But the television personality and the stylist rejected his advances. "And I don't want to," he shared. "So, I didn't say much to those dates."

On why he turned down dating offers, Jeannie said, "I was just going to say that I don't want to mix business with pleasure and date someone outside my set." She, however, admitted that it was just an excuse, because "she is doing that now." She continued explaining her reason for rejecting those date invitations, "but at that time, I really didn't think it was good to get involved with anyone until I was really ready."

<br />

Jeannie and her then husband Freddy announced that they had filed for divorce in October 2017 and it was completed more than a year later, in December 2018. She and Jeezy (formerly known as Young jeezy) It was first reported that they were romantically linked to each other in January 2019, but it was not until August of the same year that they confirmed that they were an article.

Jeannie, who divorced Freddy because he didn't want to have children while he did, apparently changed his mind about motherhood after dating the rapper. Last November, he revealed that he feels melancholic after seeing a photo of Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade with his one-year-old daughter, Kaavia. Jeannie wrote in the comments section: "Dear God, what are you doing to my womb, friend?"