James Bond fans advocate the delay in the release of & # 39; There is no time to die & # 39; in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

In an open letter to 007 producers, writers of the MI6-HQ website are encouraging a summer launch by arguing that public health should be placed above marketing launch schedules.

A group of James Bond fans has urged 007 producers to stop the launch of "No time to die"until the propagation of the coronavirus is contained.

In an open letter to Bond bosses, writers of the MI6-HQ website are encouraging studio executives to "put public health above marketing launch schedules."

"With one month left before No Time to Die opens around the world, the spread of the virus in the community is likely to peak in the United States," says the letter, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "Today, Washington declared a state of emergency. There is a significant possibility that cinemas will close, or their attendance will be severely reduced, in early April."

Urging producers to consider a summer launch, the letter continues: "It's just a movie. The health and well-being of fans around the world and their families is more important."

"We have all waited more than four years for this film. A few months will not damage the quality of the film and only help the box office Daniel CraigThe last hurray. "

Craig will resign from 007 after the movie's release.

Bond chiefs have already paid attention to the spread of the coronavirus in Asia, canceling the premiere of Beijing and China and a promotional tour.