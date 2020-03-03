Irv Gotti about artists who get shot: & # 39; only happens in hip hop & # 39;

After the recent death from Pop Smoke shots shocked the nation, Hip Hop cried for another rising star, but Irv Gotti says that shots like Smoke only happen in Hip Hop and not in any other genre of music.

"It's sad, it's really sad. It happens a lot in hip hop," Gotti told Too Fab. "It only happens in hip hop. And I don't wish that on anyone, but, you know what I say. It's not like you ever saw Justin Bieber smoked, or whatever. It's just hip hop."

He continued: "And people say, well, with hip hop you always floss, you always do this, but, like, what you want niggas to do."

Pop Smoke was killed less than a year after Nipsey Hussle was shot dead by someone he knew outside his Los Angeles store, Marathon. Smoke lost his life last month after he was shot and killed during an invasion of his home in Hollywood Hills.