Irv Gotti about artists who get shot: & # 39; only happens in hip hop & # 39;

Bradley Lamb
After the recent death from Pop Smoke shots shocked the nation, Hip Hop cried for another rising star, but Irv Gotti says that shots like Smoke only happen in Hip Hop and not in any other genre of music.

"It's sad, it's really sad. It happens a lot in hip hop," Gotti told Too Fab. "It only happens in hip hop. And I don't wish that on anyone, but, you know what I say. It's not like you ever saw Justin Bieber smoked, or whatever. It's just hip hop."

