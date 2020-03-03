iPhone continues to outperform Android when it comes to device security – BGR

The debate between iPhone and Android has become much less heated in recent years, largely because Samsung's premium Android devices and Google contribute a lot. And although Android manufacturers a few years ago blatantly copied all the iPhone functions they could, these days it is not uncommon to see Apple copy some Android functions from time to time. Suffice it to say that the difference between an iPhone and a front-line Android is smaller today than ever.

Despite that, there are still some serious advantages that come along with choosing an iPhone over an Android, and device security is an obvious example. While Apple is not perfect, the company's control over the App Store ensures that malware and scamware applications can seldom sneak in. In contrast, more than 25,000 malware applications were uploaded to the Google Play store in 2019 alone, according to a RisKIQ mobile threat report. In any case, it seems that we cannot spend a single month without any report that Play Store has been flooded with a variety of harmful applications.

Beyond application store malware, Android users generally do not receive important security updates in a timely manner. And depending on the phone in question, some Android users receive security updates a few months later than others.

How NordVPN notes that Google’s openness and ubiquity only exacerbate the problem:

The amount of Android devices that Google has to serve makes it virtually impossible to keep them updated at the same level of security and for the same amount of time and frequency. It also makes it more difficult to implement those updates, as they have to be distributed among multiple manufacturers and devices. Updates come out less frequently and the devices are compatible for less time.

Even more irritating is the fact that some phone manufacturers have been caught omitting and sometimes lying about security updates.

Another simple security risk faced by Android users is that most of them are still running outdated versions of Android. In May 2019, for example, almost 25% of Android users were still running Android Lollipop, which was initially launched in 2014, or an even older mobile operating system.

That said, even if Android security updates begin to arrive faster, and Google has come a long way in this area, the fact is that many Android users are still running incredibly old versions of Android. In stark contrast, 77% of iPhone users are currently running iOS 13, Apple's latest iOS update. Surprisingly, the adoption of iOS 13 reached the threshold of 77% only four months after its initial launch.

