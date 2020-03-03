"I admire a lot,quot;: Rachel Dratch tweets Amy Klobuchar after campaign suspension – Up News Info

On Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar announced that she would suspend her presidential campaign and support Joe Biden at a rally Monday night.

Klobuchar's announcement comes immediately after the withdrawal of other contenders, such as Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, 38, who on Sunday withdrew his presidential candidacy. On Saturday, billionaire Tom Steyer left the presidential race after finishing behind Joe Biden in South Carolina.

Rachel Dratch, who in recent months had begun visiting her old "Saturday Night Live,quot; grounds to play Klobuchar in the parodies of the program's Democratic debate, tweeted in Klobuchar after Monday's announcement.

“Thank you @amyklobuchar for being such a good sport throughout the SNL campaign season. I admire you very much, and I think you would have been a great president, "Dratch wrote.

Biden currently follows Senator Bernie Sanders for only two national delegates while candidates head to Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states go to the polls.

For those who already voted for Klobuchar early, they will not have the opportunity to change their vote. Heather Brown of Up News Info addressed the issue of what happens with early voting here.