Thousands of voters will go to a local church, library or school on Tuesday to vote. But, once you put your ballot in the machine, where does it go? How are votes counted? Good question.

Each county has a slightly different counting method, but there is a general flow. In most cases, the votes are transferred from the enclosure to the counties to the office of the Secretary of State.

Up News Info visited Hennepin County to see its process. After the polls close at 8 p.m. and everyone in the line at that time has the opportunity to vote, an election judge presses a button on the ballot scanner to print a paper report of the results. Then, the judges double check that the number of ballots does not exceed the number of voters. After that, a judge presses another button on the machine that sends the results wirelessly to the county headquarters through a private, secure and wireless modem.

%MINIFYHTML532e265d76623975fd165e467aac389c11% %MINIFYHTML532e265d76623975fd165e467aac389c12%

Ten of the 87 counties in Minnesota use these modern systems. The others will make their verifications and then take the results to the county seat (and in some cases, the city). For some parts of some counties that count by hand, the results are called.

Once the results of the precinct reach the county level, they are combined with the absentee ballots. Election officials may begin counting those ballots one week before the elections.

The combined totals are uploaded to the Office of the Secretary of State of Minnesota, where they are posted on the website. They are updated every ten minutes.

Up News Info, and several other media organizations, can report the results of the Secretary of State's website, but Up News Info often uses the information available from the Associated Press.

The AP tends to report the results a few minutes faster. This is because it has stringers located in the central offices of each county that can check the results as they enter. That information is sent to a centralized call center in the state of Washington and quickly turned around. It is published on a website that Up News Info can access.

From there, the results enter the Up News Info computer system and appear almost immediately at the bottom of the screen.