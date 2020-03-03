Here we show you how to apply to be a NASA astronaut: BGR

NASA needs new astronauts. You want to be an astronaut. The only thing that stands between you and your dream is a simple application. Okay, that may not be quite true, but NASA is really asking for new astronaut applicants and if it meets the requirements, completing the application is the first step.

The current call for aspiring astronauts could take up seats on missions to the Moon or even Mars. These are some very important concerts, and you will have to meet a long list of requirements if you want to have any chance of being considered, but I tell you that there is a possibility that it is you. Exciting, isn't it?

“The United States is closer than at any other time in history from the Apollo program to the return of the astronauts to the Moon. We will send the first woman and the next man to the lunar South Pole by 2024, and we need more astronauts to follow the example on the Moon, and then on Mars, ”said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine in a statement.

"We are looking for talented men and women from diverse backgrounds and from all walks of life to join us in this new era of human exploration that begins with the Artemis a la Luna program. If you have always dreamed of being an astronaut, apply now." .

Sounds pretty simple, right? Simply "apply now,quot; and that's it, right? Well … not so fast. NASA's prerequisites for becoming an astronaut are quite strict. Take a look for yourself:

The basic requirements to apply include United States citizenship and a master's degree in a STEM field, which includes engineering, life sciences, physical sciences, computer science or mathematics, from an accredited institution. The requirement for the master's degree can also be met with: Two years (36 semester hours or 54 fourth hours) of work to obtain a Ph.D. program in a related field of science, technology, engineering or mathematics;

A doctorate in medicine or a doctor of osteopathic medicine;

Completion (or current enrollment that will result in the completion in June 2021) of a test pilot school program recognized nationally or internationally. However, if the test pilot school is your only advanced degree, you must also have a bachelor's degree or higher in a STEM field.

Ok, ok, you have to be very smart. But is that it? No, unfortunately, that is only half of the essential elements …

Candidates must also have at least two years of related professional experience, progressively responsible, or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time on a jet plane. Astronaut candidates must pass the NASA long-term space flight physical exam.

Oh, come on! Do you have to be super smart and be a pilot? Well, that considerably reduces the list of possible candidates (I'm super smart, obviously, but flying makes me throw up). If you somehow meet the requirements, you can go ahead and throw your hat to the NASA ring on the USA Jobs website. Good luck!

Image source: NASA