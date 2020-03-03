Google announces that the conference in early April will be a digital event broadcast by coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Google officials announced Monday that the planned Google Cloud Next conference scheduled for the first week of April would now be a multi-day digital broadcast event due to coronavirus concerns.

The annual conference will take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 6 to 8. On the conference website, the organizers said that due to "the growing concern around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in alignment with the best practices established by the CDC, WHO and other relevant entities," Google Cloud I would be reinventing the event as Google Cloud Next & # 39; 20: Digital Connect, a free multi-day digital streaming event.

The website indicates that all registered attendees will receive refunds for fees paid in the coming weeks and will automatically register for the free online event. The three-day online conference will feature the usual opening speeches, work sessions and interactive learning, as well as "ask an expert,quot; sessions with Google teams.

"The innovation is in the DNA of Google and we are taking advantage of this force to provide you with an immersive and inspiring event this year without the risk of traveling," said the announcement on the conference website.

So far, it is not known if Google will make a similar change to the company's Google I / O event scheduled for May 12 and 14 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Last week, the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco was postponed until sometime this summer, while the annual Facebook F8 event in San Jose was canceled.