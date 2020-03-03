Gigi Hadid likes Tweet Report Kanye West for being a Trump supporter

%MINIFYHTML4fe62892bed6038297e592a6b1e1dc9111% %MINIFYHTML4fe62892bed6038297e592a6b1e1dc9112%

WENN / Instar

Victoria's Secret model apparently agrees with a message that suggests that working with Kanye and her Yeezy brand is equal to & # 39; producing right-wing propaganda & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

While Gigi Hadid She is known to be friends with Kardashians and Jenners, it does not mean she is on the same page with all the members of the famous clan when it comes to politics. The daughter of Yolanda Hadid seems to have cast a shadow on Kim Kardashianhusband Kanye west for supporting the president Donald Trump.

The 24-year-old model liked a tweet that denounced the rapper and his brand Yeezy because of his support for the president. The tweet, which was published on Monday, March 2, the same day Ye performed her Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week, advised people not to work with the success creator "Follow God, "comparing it with" producing right-wing propaganda. "

%MINIFYHTML4fe62892bed6038297e592a6b1e1dc9113% %MINIFYHTML4fe62892bed6038297e592a6b1e1dc9114%

%MINIFYHTML4fe62892bed6038297e592a6b1e1dc9115% %MINIFYHTML4fe62892bed6038297e592a6b1e1dc9116%

Gigi Hadid likes a tweet denouncing Kanye West for being a Trump supporter.

The message, addressed to "THE FASHION INDUSTRY," says: "In case you forgot, Kanye West advocates the administration of Donald Trump. And that hatred of homosexuals, the poor, immigrants, women, to trans "hate, hate animals and nature, prohibit abortion, the genocidal sociopath agenda is the good thing about each of their gift bags for" Sunday service. "

He continues: "Lending his talents to West's product campaigns and his caches to the normalization of his atrocious message endangers the lives of homosexuals, women, the poor, the middle and working classes, and the environment itself." . In addition, he urges people to dissociate themselves from Ye and his brand: "You are producing right-wing propaganda with every euphoria tweet, album cover, choreography or peal of joy & # 39; Christian & # 39; that you contribute to the dangerous campaign of West. "

The full message hitting Kanye that Gigi likes.

The original tweet seemed to originate from a user named @anohni and was retweeted by user @bryanboy, which Gigi liked. She, however, has apparently pressed the heart button since said tweet disappeared from the previous one. "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"like" story of "star."

It is currently unknown how Gigi's subtle excavation in Kanye would affect his relationship with his model partner and friend Kendall Jenner.