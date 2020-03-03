Giannis Antetokounmpo kept the offseason while Miami Heat was 2-0 against Milwaukee Bucks | NBA News

The host, Miami Heat, kept the current NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, at 13 points and became the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season, winning 105-89 on Monday night.

Miami is 2-0 against Milwaukee, which has the best record in the NBA with 52-9. The Heat has had problems on the road (13-18) but has the third best local record in the league (26-4). Miami scored 18 points each from Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo was eliminated from the game with 4:33 remaining in the last quarter, as Miami had a 15-point lead. His 13 points tied his offseason. He made only 6 of 18 shots from the floor, including 0 of 4 from a range of three points. He had three assists and a record of 15 rebounds.















Dallas Mavericks 107-109 Chicago Bulls

Otto Porter Jr. scored 18 points in his first action since November, and Chicago stayed on the edge visiting Dallas.

Porter shot 7 of 11 from the field on his return from a broken foot that made him lose 51 games. He played 17 minutes. Coby White scored 19 points to lead Chicago, and Denzel Valentine finished with 17. Tim Hardaway Jr. set the pace of the Mavericks with 26 points, and Luka Doncic had 23.

Dallas reached 108-107 when Dorian Finney-Smith tripled with 4.9 seconds remaining. Finney-Smith had just connected from beyond the arc with 15.3 seconds remaining. Wendell Carter Jr., of Chicago, made one of the two free throws in the next possession, and Doncic missed a stroke of despair at the bell.

















Houston Rockets 123-125 New York Knicks

Julius Randle's free kick with 4.6 seconds left the sealed New York host's victory over Houston.

RJ Barrett tied the best mark of his career with 27 points and Randle finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who reached an advantage of 21 points in the first half before avoiding a furious concentration of the Rockets. Mitchell Robinson of New York added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

James Harden had 35 points and went 16 of 16 from the free throw line for the Rockets, whose six-game winning streak was broken. Russell Westbrook scored 24 points, his 31st straight effort of 20 points, but missed a potential jump jumper in the doorbell.

















Portland Trailblazers 130-107 Orlando Magic

CJ McCollum matched his season high with 41 points, which led Portland to a victory in Orlando.

Playing without injured All-Star teammate Damian Lillard (groin), McCollum shot 14 of 24 overall and 6 of 12 in three-point attempts on the way to the second most scored points in Orlando by a Magic opponent this season. James Harden had 54 points in Orlando in December.

Nikola Vucevic responded with a maximum of 30 points per team for Orlando, but it was not enough to prevent the Magic from losing its second consecutive game after a run of three consecutive victories.

















Memphis Grizzlies 127-88 Atlanta Hawks

Gorgui Dieng and Jonas Valanciunas recorded double doubles to lead a balanced Memphis attack when the visiting Grizzlies defeated Atlanta.

Dieng had 17 points and 10 rebounds, his ninth double double of the season, and Valanciunas had 15 points and 15 rebounds, his thirtieth double double of the season and his fourth straight. The Grizzlies had nine players who scored in double figures when claiming the first game of a three-city road trip.

Trae Young scored 19 points for the Hawks team, but only sank 5 of 17 shots from the floor.

















Utah Jazz 126-113 Cleveland Cavaliers

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to help visitors defeat Cleveland, riddled with injuries.

Bogdanovic highlighted his performance with five triples for the Jazz, who shot 56.6 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from beyond the arc. Rudy Gobert collected 20 points and nine rebounds for Utah.

Collin Sexton scored a personal record of 32 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost three in a row overall and nine straight against the Western Conference teams.

















Indiana Pacers 116-San Antonio Spurs 111

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points and T.J. Warren 23 as Indiana defeated host San Antonio to win his fourth consecutive game.

Myles Turner added 17 points for the Pacers, who have won six of their last seven games.

















Patty Mills led the Spurs with 24 points from the bank, while Trey Lyles added 20.

