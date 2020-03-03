Foxconn expects to resume normal production at the end of March

Foxconn says it will resume normal production in China at the end of March and that half of its seasonal workers are now back at work, according to Reuters. Foxconn, the leading iPhone assembler and parts supplier for Apple and others, has reduced production following the outbreak of coronavirus. In addition to mandatory government shutdowns, many of Foxconn's temporary workers had to be quarantined before returning to work after the extended Lunar New Year vacations last month. Foxconn is the largest contract manufacturer in the world.

Foxconn's optimism is probably linked to reports that China is seeing a slowdown in new cases of coronaviruses, even as they accelerate globally. To date, the virus has spread to 70 countries and is responsible for 90,000 infections and 3,000 deaths, mainly in China.

%MINIFYHTML9cb8a558f311734436798849af2a3e9f11% %MINIFYHTML9cb8a558f311734436798849af2a3e9f12%

Foxconn's return to the force could be good news for Apple. The iPhone assembly, for example, requires hundreds of thousands of Foxconn workers and is mainly done at the Foxconn "iPhone City,quot; factory in Zhengzhou, China. But Foxconn is only part of the massive supply chain anchored in China. Apple, for example, has more than 200 suppliers, many of which are based in China or depend on China for manufacturing or materials.