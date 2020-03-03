Former Democratic presidential candidates, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, will support Joe Biden in the Dallas Rally – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden is providing new support for his campaign rally at 7:30 p.m. on Monday of Gilley in Dallas.

Amy Klobuchar, who finished her Democratic presidential campaign on Monday, and Pete Buttigieg, who finished his on Sunday, plan to support Biden in an effort to unify the moderate voters behind the White House's candidacy of the former vice president.

Both are flying to Dallas to join Biden at their rally, according to their campaigns.

Texans, along with the voters of 13 other states, voted in the primaries on Super Tuesday, March 3.

Biden comes from a convincing victory in South Carolina on Saturday. It was his first primary victory.

Klobuchar was the third presidential candidate to leave the race in less than 49 hours, after Pete Buttigieg's departure on Sunday night and Tom Steyer's departure on Saturday night.

His decisions reflect an urgent boost among moderates to consolidate behind Biden as an accountant for progressive rival Bernie Sanders.

Klobuchar beat several better-known and better-funded Democrats, thanks to a better-than-expected third place in New Hampshire.

But he could not turn that into success anywhere else, as he struggled to build a campaign that could compete across the country and had poor results in the next competitions.

Bernie Sanders senior strategist Jeff Weaver dismissed the importance of the new coalition, which he said would help highlight the division between the true progressive wing of the party and those of the establishment.

"It is increasingly clear that candidates financed by large sums of money and super PAC are joining behind Joe Biden, and that is no surprise," Weaver said. "I think it will add a lot of clarity to this race."

The Biden campaign reported consecutive days of $ 5 million in fundraising, by far the best 48-hour stretch of its campaign.

Biden himself promoted the threshold on Sunday night in a donor call, according to a person on the call.

