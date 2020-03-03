Flavor Flav calls Chuck D for throwing him out of the public enemy!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

On Monday, Hip Hop fans were surprised to hear the news that Flavor Flav had been expelled from the legendary Public Enemy group, and Flav turned to social media to verify Chuck D for the controversial move.

"@MrChuckD, are you kidding me right now? About Bernie Sanders? Do you want to destroy something we have built for 35 years ABOUT THE POLICY?", All because I don't want to support a candidate "I'm very disappointed with you and your decisions now Chuck, "he tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here