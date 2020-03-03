Flavor Flav calls Chuck D for throwing him out of the public enemy!

On Monday, Hip Hop fans were surprised to hear the news that Flavor Flav had been expelled from the legendary Public Enemy group, and Flav turned to social media to verify Chuck D for the controversial move.

"@MrChuckD, are you kidding me right now? About Bernie Sanders? Do you want to destroy something we have built for 35 years ABOUT THE POLICY?", All because I don't want to support a candidate "I'm very disappointed with you and your decisions now Chuck, "he tweeted.

Last week, Chuck D gave Flav a year to act before making a decision about his future with the group, but judging by his tweets, he is tired of being sued by the group's exaggerated man.

"Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will move forward without Flavor Flav," the group said in a statement to XXL. "We thank you for your years of service and wish you the best."

Flav says that Chuck D can't kick him out of the group:

"@MrChuckD,quot;, I didn't sue you on Friday, I asked the @berniesanders campaign to correct the deceptive marketing, that was it, I'm not your employee, I'm your partner, "you can't fire me," there is no public enemy without Flavor Flav "So let's do it right Chuck," he tweeted.