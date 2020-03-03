Facebook withdraws from the SXSW conference citing coronavirus concerns

Facebook withdrew from the next SXSW conference in Austin, TX, according to a company statement given to Business Insider. "Due to concerns related to the coronavirus, our company and our employees will not participate in SXSW this year," said the statement, which Facebook also shared with The edge. Twitter announced today that it had also withdrawn from SXSW. Tonight, SXSW said the event was continue to proceed as planned.

In recent weeks, Facebook has taken a series of actions in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Today, the company said it would restrict social visits to physical offices and conduct job interviews primarily through videoconferencing tools. Last week, he canceled the in-person part of his F8 developer conference, which would have taken place on May 5 and 6. He also canceled a global marketing conference scheduled for this month on February 14.

Many other events in the technology industry have also been canceled as a precaution for coronavirus. Google and Microsoft today canceled two small conferences, although their main developer conferences that take place in May are still scheduled, at least for now. The Game Developers Conference, originally scheduled for later this month, has been postponed for some time this summer. And the Mobile World Congress, which took place in Barcelona at the end of February, was canceled twelve days before the show was supposed to begin.

More than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, including six people in the state of Washington in recent days.