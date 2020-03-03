Facebook withdraws from South by Southwest festival for fear of coronaviruses – Latest news

Facebook Inc is retiring from this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) music and technology festival due to growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokesman said earlier this week.

The virus outbreak, with a global death toll of more than 3,000, has spread to more than 60 countries, ending global supply chains and threatening economic growth.

It has led to the cancellation or interruption of other events, including the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and the annual Facebook F8 developer conference last month.

SXSW, which will be held in Austin, Texas, next week, did not immediately respond to a request for comments from Reuters. He previously said the event will continue as planned despite "a handful,quot; of cancellations related to the virus.

