England and Australia will be eliminated from the T20 World Cup if it rains the semifinals | Cricket News

Heather Knight's England could finish second in her group

England will be eliminated from the T20 World Cup if Thursday's semifinal against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground is rained.

No reserve days have been scheduled for the last four matches, in which South Africa will also face Australia's hosts and defending champions, with the extra day only allocated for Sunday's final at the MCG.

That means that if there isn't a complete game in Sydney (Thursday's forecast is rainy), India will advance before England wins Group A.

Heather Knight's England finished second in Group B, behind South Africa, with their six-game defeat to the Proteas at the opening of the tournament in Perth, which proved crucial.

The same fate would happen to the four-time champions Australia, who finished second in Group A behind India, with the South Stars that will be eliminated if their game is abandoned with the winners of Group B, South Africa.

Meg Lanning's Australia would also suffer with a wash

Then, Australia could be forced to pay for losing its first game against India, when they collapsed from 55-1 to 115 chasing 133 for the victory.

A minimum of 10 overs per side is needed to constitute a game in the semifinals, instead of five in the group stages.

