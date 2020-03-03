End of handshake? Coronavirus changes greeting habits | News

%MINIFYHTML53c01d1b6bb06b2b1b99901eea06748811% %MINIFYHTML53c01d1b6bb06b2b1b99901eea06748812%

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, some have abandoned the most common form of greeting: handshake

People also refrain from kissing the cheek, hugging and crashing all five, while trying to minimize the risk of getting it and prevent it from spreading.

Plus:

This is how the virus, which has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, has changed behavior worldwide:

China

In Beijing, billboards tell people to join hands when they greet others, instead of shaking hands. Public announcements suggest using a traditional Chinese gesture called gong shou, a fist in the opposite palm, to greet.

France

Newspapers advise that kissing on the cheek is a common way of greeting in the country. Similarly with trembling hands at work.

Tag expert Philippe Lichtfus says that just looking directly into a person's eyes is enough.

Brazil

The Brazilian Ministry of Health recommends not sharing metal straws to consume the caffeine-rich South American drink known as chimarrao.

Meanwhile, any form of kiss is out, he says.

Germany

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer declined amicably shaking hands with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday. Merkel laughed before taking a seat.

Spain

The outbreak could affect one of the most beloved traditions of Spain: the kiss of sculptures of the Virgin Mary in the week before Easter.

With only one month before the week starts, the ritual could be banned.

"It is one of the measures that are on the table," said national health official Fernando Simon.

Romania

The Martisor festival in Romania marks the beginning of spring when ropes and talismanic flowers are delivered, often from men to women.

But the government has transmitted a message to people urging them to deliver the flowers and talismans without the kiss that accompanies them.

Poland

In Poland, one of the most Catholic countries in Europe, the faithful are allowed to take "spiritual communion,quot; instead of consuming communal bread, or it can be taken in the hands instead of in the mouth.

The faithful have also been asked not to dip their hands in holy water when entering and leaving the church and instead make the sign of the cross.

I ran

The greeting is the new handshake.

In Iran, where the virus killed 66 people, a video has gone viral and shows three friends gathered, hands in pockets, hitting their feet as a greeting.

How to meet and greet in the era of #Coronavirius – Made in Iran. pic.twitter.com/ZOKUOLNSXt – Arshin Adib-Moghaddam (@Adib_Moghaddam) February 23, 2020

A similar video in Lebanon shows singer Ragheb Alama and comedian Michel Abou Sleiman hitting each other while making kissing noises with their mouths.

New Zealand

The country has banned the Maori salute known as hongi in which two people press their noses together.

The Wellington WelTec polytechnic said that instead of the staff greeting new students with a hongi, their welcome ceremony would include a waiata, a Maori song.

Australia

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard suggested patting his back instead of shaking hands.

"It's a very Australian thing to reach out to shake hands, for example. I would suggest to the community … it's time for Australians to pat themselves on the back at the moment, without handshaking." he said.

"I'm not going to say don't kiss, but you could certainly be exercising some care and caution with whomever you choose to kiss."

UAE, Qatar

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar advise citizens to stop the traditional "face-to-face,quot; greeting.

The United Arab Emirates also said that people should greet each other "saluting," he said.

WE

NBA stars have received a series of recommendations that include players who interact with fans should hit their fists instead of crashing the five and avoid carrying objects such as pens, balls and autograph shirts, ESPN reported.

Some players have already taken steps to limit their exposure to the virus.

"Be sure to wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds or more and cover your mouth when you cough." Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum wrote on twitter