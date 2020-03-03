Drake is called to talk about Baby Mama in a new song

Instagram

The creator of successes & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39; is accused of disrespecting Sophie Brussaux, the mother of her son Adonis, by calling her a & # 39; chance & # 39; in his recently released song & # 39; When to Say When & # 39 ;.

Up News Info – The excitement for DuckThe new songs soon became a violent reaction after some of their fans noticed that the Canadian star is ignoring her baby in "When to Say When." In one of the two new songs he released on Saturday, February 29, the "Degrassi: the next generation"alum raps," Baby mama fluke, but I love her for what she is. "

The line has shocked people, who accused Drake of disrespecting Sophie Brussaux, the mother of her 1-year-old son Adonis. While the "Hotline Bling" success creator may have referred to his baby as a "coincidence" because the pregnancy was not planned, some people were clearly offended by the line.

"The wildest part of this new Drake is that he said he took out & # 39; W & # 39 ;, which means attractive women and said: & # 39; Baby mama fluke but I love her for who she is & # 39;" controversial lyric. Another commented: "Look what happened was … & # 39; – Drake on how he voluntarily turned into a sex worker and made a baby worth more than $ 100 million, but thinks it was a coincidence and that it was created in some way. "

A person called Drake "rude as hell," because "you slept with one (of many) women without a condom, get pregnant, have the baby, keep it a secret for you, take the shame when Pusha revealed it, never said anything bad about you … and is she a coincidence?! She needs to be slapped! "

Another echoed the feeling: "Drake isn't the only one who feels the same about his baby mom. However, wasn't it a coincidence when you dipped your bare penis in its box? Or were you ripped off? Jacket?"

"Drake said, & # 39; my baby mom by chance & # 39; you know that these are the women who raise their children, right?" One remarked. Someone else criticized the 33-year-old rapper, "Drake called his baby mom a coincidence, I hope he knows that also makes it a coincidence. It's a POS."

Some others, however, have come in defense of Drake, claiming that nothing is derogatory with the word "chance." "I am confused why & # 39; Fluke & # 39; is being taken negatively," said one after looking for the meaning of the word in the dictionary. Another explained: "A coincidence is an unexpected event of luck. Something like that. Nothing terrible. When Chileeeeee better start using these smartphones or start reading."

Drake welcomed his son Adonis with former porn star Sophie in October 2017, but it wasn't until 2018 that he confirmed that he had become a father after Pusha T He told his son in the song "The Story of Adidon." While he has not shown his son's face to the public, the spitter "One Dance" has repeatedly referred to his son in Instagram posts.