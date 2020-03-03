Donald Trump reacts to Mayor Pete Buttigieg's big announcement and shades this rival while doing so

Mayor Pete Buttigieg reflected a lot, spoke with former President Jimmy Carter and decided it was time to leave the presidential race.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, delivered a long and emotional speech in front of her followers and her husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

He thanked the millions of people who contributed to his historic campaign.

The Democrat said: "It's so good to be in South Bend. Sometimes, the longest road really is the shortest way home. Here we are. In recent years, the United States has faced enormous challenges from an economy in transition, to a climate on the edge, even a president who is causing chaos and discord throughout the country he is responsible for joining in. And for many Americans, these challenges have been a call to action. And, like many others, I thought deeply about what what I could do to make a difference, in what I could do to be useful. "

He continued with: “With each passing day, I am increasingly convinced that the only way we will defeat Trump and Trumpism is with a new policy that brings people together. We need leadership to heal a divided nation, not to separate ourselves further. We need a broad-based agenda that can really be fulfilled for the American people, not one that is lost in ideology. We need a strong enough focus not only to win the White House, but to keep the House, win the Senate and send Mitch McConnell to retirement. ”

He added: “There is simply too much at stake to retire on the sidelines at a time like this. As this contest gives way to the weekly election season and delegates math. It is more important than ever that we hold on to what is really about. The policy is not about the horse race, it is not about the stage of debate, or an enclosure count in a spreadsheet. It's about the life of real people. It's about our paychecks, our families, our future. We can and should put the daily lives of Americans who have been overlooked for so long at the center of our policy, and every story that became part of this campaign helped us show why and how we do it. ” .

Moments after Buttigieg announced that he was retiring from the race, President Donald Trump shared a tweet with a bit of shadow to share his thoughts on the matter.

The former reality TV star wrote: “Pete Buttigieg is OUT. All your SuperTuesday votes will go to Sleepy Joe Biden. Big moment. This is the REAL beginning of the Democrats who take Bernie out of the game. NO NOMINATION, AGAIN! "

The rising young star has backed Joe Biden for president.



