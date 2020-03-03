Deputies took unauthorized photos of the Kobe Bryant accident scene, acknowledges the Los Angeles County Sheriff

%MINIFYHTML9a0fc5b76f86e978d20bdaa99bca6dd011% %MINIFYHTML9a0fc5b76f86e978d20bdaa99bca6dd012%

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that eight officers took or disseminated photos of the helicopter crash site where Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others died in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

%MINIFYHTML9a0fc5b76f86e978d20bdaa99bca6dd013% %MINIFYHTML9a0fc5b76f86e978d20bdaa99bca6dd014%

Villanueva said there was an ongoing investigation into the accusations and that he had ordered the images to be deleted.

%MINIFYHTML9a0fc5b76f86e978d20bdaa99bca6dd015% %MINIFYHTML9a0fc5b76f86e978d20bdaa99bca6dd016%

"We identified the agents involved, they came to the station on their own and admitted that they had taken them and eliminated them," Villanueva told NBC News. "And we are glad that those involved have done that."

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, issued a statement through her lawyer on Sunday addressing reports of unauthorized images and describing the alleged actions of the deputies as "embarrassing and shameful."

"The first responders should be reliable," Bryant wrote in the statement. "This is an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and privacy rights of victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the toughest discipline possible."

Bryant has filed lawsuits against Island Express Helicopters, Island Express Holding Corp. and the assets of the pilot involved in the accident, Ara Zobayan, for the unjust death of her husband and daughter.

The Kobe Bryant memorial was held on February 24 at the Staples Center.