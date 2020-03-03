Denver Mayor Hancock creates a working group on coronaviruses as the virus spreads

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that he has created a city work team to coordinate among public agencies as reports of the new coronavirus spread across the country.

The task force will be led by the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment and the Office of Emergency Management, Hancock said, and will coordinate plans with schools, shelters, medical providers, the airport and other organizations in case the virus I arrived in Colorado. .

Hancock noted that there have been no cases of COVID-19 virus in Colorado. Twenty-three people in Colorado have tested negative for the virus and there are nine additional tests pending. Six of those negative tests and three of the pending tests were for people in Denver.

"We are taking the coronavirus concerns very seriously, but it is also important that we do not panic," Hancock said.

Governor Jared Polis and state emergency officials will also meet with the media on Tuesday to discuss Colorado's response.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control. UU. It has identified 20 airports where passengers will be examined for the virus, but Denver International Airport is not listed, Hancock said.

Authorities announced Monday that the airport will increase cleaning efforts and frequency and offer customers hand sanitizers and sanitizers in multiple locations, including on access routes.

The Hancock working group will meet for the first time on Tuesday.

The meeting is not open to the public and will be attended by representatives from the departments of technology, finance and human resources in Denver and the Denver International Airport, among others, said Ann Cecchine-Williams, deputy director of public health.

At the moment, the strongest defense that Denverites and Coloradans have in general against the virus is to practice personal hygiene and avoid unnecessary trips to countries that experience widespread outbreaks, Hancock said.

“Soap and water are our best defense; Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds, ”he said.

Hand sanitizers must contain at least 60% alcohol, he said.

To that end, the city will install sanitation stations in public buildings and recreation centers, Hancock said.

Bob McDonald, executive director of DDPHE, said Denver has supplies for staff, so city officials do not contribute to the spread of the virus if it arrives locally.

Quarantine options are also under consideration for those who are sick or may be ill, said Matthew Mueller, interim director of emergency management.

Mueller's office is also monitoring economic fluctuations and the availability of supplies in preparation for the possibility of an outbreak, Hancock said.

Experts anticipate that the disease will spread throughout the country and the rest of the world, but they urge people not to panic and instead consider logistic scenarios such as what to do if schools close or who could care for a family member. sick.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Monday that it can now scan the virus for up to 160 people daily with the expected results within a day.

According to experts, residents should prepare for COVID-19 much like a snowstorm. Buy food and backup water and store medications for respiratory diseases.