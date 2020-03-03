Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis named player of the week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second time, this season a Dallas Mavericks player has been named player of the week in the Western Conference. The NBA announced today that Mavericks striker / center Kristaps Porzingis received the honor for the games played from Monday, February 24 to Sunday, March 1.

This is the second time that the Latvian 7 & # 39; 3 ″ has been named player of the week in his career, and occurs after leading the Mavs to a 3-1 record with an average of 26.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, all the maximum equipment for that section. Porzingis week culminated with 38 points, 13 rebounds and 5 blocks in Sunday's victory over Minnesota. He joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only Dallas player with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 block lines. Porzingis was also named player of the week in 2017 as a member of the New York Knicks.

His teammate Luka Doncic was named player of the week in November, and the couple became the first teammate of the Mavericks to win the player of the week in the same season since 2014 when Nowitzki and Monta Ellis accomplished the feat .

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was named player of the week in the Eastern Conference, marking the first time this season that two European players have been named in the same week.

In its 47 games this season, Prozingis is averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.0 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game. Porzingis has also recorded 21 double doubles this year, which ties his career record for most in a single season.