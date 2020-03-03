Dallas fugitive wanted for murder of Southlake lawyer captured in Mexico – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas fugitive wanted in connection with the cartel's lawyer, the murder of Juan Jesús Guerrero-Chapa (who was shot dead in Southlake seven years ago) was arrested in Mexico by authorities there.
Ramón Villarreal-Hernández, was extradited from Mexico to the United States on charges of federal conspiracy to commit hired murder and harassment.
Villarreal-Hernández, was found in Mexico City, Mexico and arrested in May 2018. He was then taken to extradition procedures in Mexico City. Villareal-Hernández was escorted back to Dallas by special agents of the FBI's Office of Legal Attachments (Legat) in Mexico City and arrived on Friday, February 28, at DFW airport.
On May 22, 2013, Guerrero-Chapa was killed in Southlake Town Square. Villarreal-Hernández is accused of being a key piece to plan and finance the operation to kill Guerrero-Chapa.