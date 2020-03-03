CU Buffs football coach agreement

The Board of Regents of the University of Colorado officially approved a five-year, $ 18 million contract for football coach Karl Dorrell during a special meeting of the board on Monday afternoon in Boulder.

The contract was approved by a 7-2 vote, with Jack Kroll and Linda Shoemaker the only regents who voted against the terms that will pay Dorrell a salary of $ 3.2 million as of this year, and includes annual increases of $ 200,000 until December 31, 2024.

Among the items listed in Dorrell's contract is a Sizabe incentive package, as well as purchase terms. If Dorrell terminates the contract before it expires to take another job (that is, what Mel Tucker just did for the state of Michigan), he will owe $ 10 million (if he leaves during 2020), $ 7.5 million (during 2021), $ 5 million (during 2022), $ 4 million (during 2023) or $ 3 million (during 2024).

If CU dismisses Dorrell, 57, without cause, the coach will be owed the remaining salary in the year in which the termination occurred, as well as any other unpaid compensation left in the contract.

Dorrell can receive bonus payments for the following incentives:

Win six games in the 2020 season ($ 50,000)

$ 25,000 for each additional victory after six in 2020.

Win seven games in a 2021-2024 season ($ 50,000)

$ 25,000 for each additional victory in a season after seven of 2021-2024.

$ 100,000 if invited to a non-New Year's bowl game

$ 175,000 if invited to a New Year's Six Bowl game

$ 450,000 if invited to the University football playoff

$ 750,000 if CU wins the national championship

$ 25,000 if CU wins the Pac-12 South

$ 50,000 if CU wins the Pac-12 championship

$ 50,000 if Dorrell is named Pac-12 Coach of the Year

$ 100,000 if Dorrell is named National Coach of the Year ($ 100,000)

$ 50,000 if the team reaches an academic progress score of 965

As part of Dorrell's salary, he will receive $ 300,000 annually for "student-athlete development." That includes $ 100,000 for "student-athlete support towards academic skills and academic culture development," $ 100,000 for "student-athlete welfare and development and soccer program support generated by the CU student population," and $ 100,000. ″ For "development of the scope of the soccer program, culture and reputation on campus,quot;.

Dorrell will have a salary fund of $ 3.8 million for his assistant coach staff, compared to the $ 3.2 million awarded to Tucker.

In addition, Dorrell will be granted a courtesy car (full-size SUV, unless otherwise requested) or $ 600 per month for a vehicle; $ 700 per month to maintain membership in Boulder Country Club or a "club with comparable facilities,quot; up to 10 season tickets in a Folsom Field suite for home games; and up to four season tickets for men's and women's home basketball games.

Dorrell is the highest paid soccer coach in Buffs history, after replacing Tucker, who was scheduled to earn $ 2.675 million in his second season at Boulder before opting to take over the Michigan State program. Tucker received a six-year MSU contract that starts at $ 5.5 million in his first season.

Dorrell's annual salary will be $ 3.2 million in 2020, $ 3.4 million in 2021, $ 3.6 million in 2022, $ 3.8 million in 2023 and $ 4.0 million in 2024.