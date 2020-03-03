Cowboys are expected to use the second bidding round at TE Blake Jarwin – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Although names like Dak Prescott, Byron Jones and Amari Cooper have mastered the coverage of the Dallas Cowboys, they are not the only free agents that the team has to worry about this offseason. Currently, 31 of last year's team players will be free agents on March 16. Many of those players will find new homes in 2020, however, if the Cowboys get their way, Blake Jarwin will not be one of them. According to multiple reports , the team is expected to use a second round tender for the 25-year-old player who is worth a project $ 3.3 million

Jarwin, who accumulated 31 receptions for 365 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2019, is probably the most important tight end of the team for the 2020 season. Jerry Jones said he would like to see Jason Witten return for a 17th season last week, but It is widely rumored that the 37-year-old may not be prepared for the reduced role in Mike McCarthy's offense.

Jarwin was initially a free agent not recruited from the state of Oklahoma and has not seen much production in his three years on the team. However, Jarwin has shown flashes during his time on the team, he was named Offensive Player of the NFC week for his performance of week 17 against the New York Giants. Jarwin had seven catches for 119 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

The second round tender allows the Cowboys to match any offer Jarwin receives in free agency, and if they do not match they will receive a second round selection of the new Jarwin team. However, forcing a team to give up a second-round selection would be a good compensation for Jarwin. According to Up News Info Sports, the Cowboys are interested in signing Jarwin in the long term.

According to Up News Info Sports, the Cowboys are also looking to tender the Cooper Rush quarterback as the lower level of $ 2.1 million.