COVID-19 kills 6 people in Washington state

Health officials in Washington state said Monday that four more people have died from the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll of the state and that of the nation to six. Georgia reported its first two cases on Monday, raising the number of states with confirmed cases to 15.

The disease that arose in central China was charging an increasing price on American nerves. Stores in regions with COVID-19 groupings were sold as commodities as people were supplied.

The disease has affected at least 70 countries, with 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths. The vast majority of cases and deaths have been in China. While the number of new cases registered daily in that epicenter country has decreased for weeks, the virus continues to spread rapidly in South Korea, Iran and Italy, which led to an increase in travel warnings and restrictions.

While his research has not yet been peer reviewed, a team of scientists in Washington said the two state deaths could be the tip of an iceberg: they said hundreds of people in King County, where Seattle is located, They may have already been exposed to the disease.

The possibility that mild or even asymptomatic cases are not detected but still spread COVD-19 has been repeatedly pointed out by health officials as one of the greatest challenges in the fight against the disease. It makes the virus a deceptive enemy and, despite the assurances of officials that the risk to the general public is low, the storage and losses of the stock market last week show that, like the disease itself, fear is still spreading.