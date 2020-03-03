Could Bam Adebayo be the Heat's response to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs?

The Heat closed Giannis Antetokounmpo in Monday's 105-89 victory over the Bucks, keeping the MVP favorite at 13 points in the offseason in 6 of 18 shots from the field just one night after scoring 41 points against the Hornets.

How did Miami stop the seemingly unstoppable team and the most unstoppable player in the NBA? Look no further, senior center Bam Adebayo, who is quickly emerging as one of the best defenders in the league.

Time and again, Adebayo showed the ability to put the tweezers on the Greek monster by using its rare combination of size, strength and lateral speed.

What can be more impressive about Adebayo is its engine, as it seems that it never gives your opponent a moment to rest. With the easy-to-win game, he still did his best to block this tray at the end of the game.

Pat Riley praised Adebayo in an interview with ESPN's Zach Lowe for a story last month.

"He is the Zo (mourning). He is the UD (Udonis Haslem). He is the Dwyane (Wade)," Riley told Lowe. "They were standard bearers. Bam is that person. He is the real deal."

Fans have begun to take note of Adebayo, who is making a solid case to be part of the NBA Defensive Team this year.

* insert Tony Allen's meme *

However, Adebayo has become more than a defensive plug. His offensive production has increased to 16.2 points per game (compared to 8.9 points last season) with 57.2 percent of shots. It may not yet be a superstar level score, but the winner of the NBA Star Skills Challenge is an important gear, perhaps the most important, in the machine for this Miami team that could be a giant killer in the moment of the playoffs.

The Heat currently ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, well ahead of where many screened them before the season. More impressively, they have a winning record against the Bucks (2-0), Raptors (2-0), 76ers (3-1) and Pacers (2-0). And his two losses to the Celtics came on the second consecutive night (the first one was played without head coach Erik Spoelstra).

If the performance of Adebayo against Antetokounmpo is an indicator, it could be the defensive cap of Miami at the time of the playoffs, in charge of stopping great experts and athletic wings like Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum. Miami also has Derrick Jones and Andre Iguodala to apply defensive pressure on the wings.

The Heat also has the 3 to go along with the D. They are second in the NBA in percentage of shots of 3 points (38.2 percent) and seventh in triples (13.4 per game). Eight different players combined to make 18 of 37 triples (48.6 percent) in Monday's victory over the Bucks. If they can get guys like Duncan Robinson (43.8 percent), Jae Crowder (43.5 percent) and Kelly Olynyk (42.0 percent) to continue their hot shots, and can get solid contributions from Iguodala, they could potentially run eastward. of conference or more.