Coronavirus: UN health agency says containment is the top priority | China news

The number of new cases of coronavirus in China fell to its lowest number in six weeks, but its spread continued beyond China's borders.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Indonesia are among the most recent countries to detect cases of the disease.

In the United States, where six people died from the coronavirus, scientists say a vaccine to fight it is at least a year and a half away.

The World Health Organization says that containment remains the best policy.

Victoria Gatenby from Al Jazeera reports.