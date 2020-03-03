Coronavirus outbreak leaves its mark on the Midwest economy, according to a report – Up News Info

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Concerns about a new virus first detected in China that infects tens of thousands of people worldwide are leaving their mark on the economy of a region of nine states in the Midwest and the Plains.

The Mid-American business conditions index sank in February to 52.8 from 57.2 in January, according to a survey report issued on Monday.

"The smoother reading of this month plus the growing negative impacts of the (virus) should concern policymakers regarding the strength of the economy," said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the poll. "40% of supply managers reported negative impacts of (virus)."

The results of the survey are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. The organizers of the survey say that any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests a decrease. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Regional trade numbers were mixed. The index of new export orders increased to 58.0 from January 52.1. But the outbreak of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease reduced Asian purchases, as the import index fell to 40.4 from January 46.3.

About 24% of supply managers who responded to the survey said the virus outbreak had pushed their companies to switch to national suppliers for certain purchases. One in five supply managers reported that the outbreak forced their companies to rethink sources of supplies and raw materials.

The February employment rate decreased to 46.4 from January 53.8. Trade restrictions, the lack of available workers and the virus outbreak resulted in job losses for the region's manufacturing sector.

Looking forward to six months, the business confidence index fell to 51.4 last month from January 58.8.

"The emergence of the (virus) offset the positive impact on the confidence of the recent passage of the Trade Agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico and phase one of the trade agreement with China," Goss said.

