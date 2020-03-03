Corey Feldman will return to the Wendy Williams show on Tuesday to talk about his movie My Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys

Corey Feldman is doing media rounds while promoting his next movie My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys and on March 3, 2020, Corey Feldman will appear on The Wendy Williams Show. Corey previously appeared on the show at the launch of his book Choreography where he talked about his painful experiences in Hollywood. Corey Feldman has given the alarm that Hollywood has a pedophile problem for more than a decade and finally has the means to reveal the names of six predators who, according to him, abused him and his friend Corey Haim during the height of their careers .

Although Corey first revealed the names of pedophiles who had abused him to the police in 1993, when he was interrogated about Michael Jackson, the authorities did not act on the information he had provided. Corey Feldman has taken more than 25 years to obtain insurance and legal problems are addressed so that he can present himself and tell his story to the public and reveal the names of predators who, according to him, sexually and emotionally abused himself and Corey Haim Corey Feldman announced that he will name six names of predators in the film that will premiere on March 9, 2020, for a two-day premiere.

%MINIFYHTML82882142a7b70d07cd5e53104bfed37811% %MINIFYHTML82882142a7b70d07cd5e53104bfed37812%

Corey Feldman tweeted about being on the show on Monday and he and his wife Courtney Anne thanked Wendy Williams for helping spread the word about her movie.

You can see the tweet that Corey Feldman shared with his followers below.

DON'T MISS ME TOM ON @WendyWilliams #WENDYSHOW HOW TO RETURN 4 THE FIRST TIME ALMOST A DECADE! The last time we talked was when # CHOREOGRAPHY HE LEFT!! WENDY SUPPORTED ME THEN, AND GOD BLESS HIS 4 TO PROMOTE ME AGAIN #MYTRUTHDOC #DONTMISSIT TIX AVAILABLE @ https://t.co/7g3YqIejXL – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 2, 2020

Corey Feldman appeared on The Wendy Wiliams Show in 2013, when he wrote his autobiography Coreyography after the death of his good friend Corey Haim. Corey talked to Wendy about some of the abuses, but the program blocked several names due to legal purposes.

It is not clear at this time if Corey will let Wendy Williams watch the movie as he did with Dr. Oz. During the movie, Corey Feldman reveals the name of the man who allegedly raped Corey Haim.

You can watch a video clip of Corey Feldman's last visit to the Wendy Williams Show on the following video player.

Are you eager to see Corey Feldman's return to the Wendy Williams Show?

Ad

Are you going to watch his documentary? My truth: the violation of 2 Coreys?



Post views:

one