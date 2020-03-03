China's largest private car manufacturer is also building a satellite network now

%MINIFYHTML23b4355a9b2ca11fad86dddd15f4e50c11% %MINIFYHTML23b4355a9b2ca11fad86dddd15f4e50c12%

The largest private car manufacturer in China is entering the satellite business. Chinese auto giant Geely has expanded its reach to include everything from trucks, high-speed trains, passenger drones, to Volvo in the last decade or so. But his new effort could unite all these things, as Geely has just announced that he will build his own satellite network to enable what he calls an "intelligent three-dimensional mobility ecosystem."

Geely announced Monday night that it will erect a satellite production facility and a test center in the port city of Taizhou, in Zhejiang Province, which the Chinese giant calls home. The facility will be able to build a "variety of different satellite models,quot;, some of which may be for non-Geely entities.

Geely says he will start launching the satellite network later this year, but did not say how big it will be. Reuters He reports that the company is injecting around $ 326 million into the project and will eventually manufacture 500 satellites a year.

These low-orbit satellites will support high-speed data transmission, precise navigation and cloud computing, Geely says, and will allow for quick updates by air of their vehicles, as well as "content delivery,quot; to company owners. . It does not appear that Geely wants to open the satellite constellations that SpaceX and OneWeb are building, and it does not appear that these satellites are used for standard Internet connections.

The navigation piece of the equation could be particularly useful, says Geely, since today's GPS satellites only have an accuracy of several meters thanks to their high orbits. Low-orbit satellites, Geely says, can be accurate to one centimeter. "This accuracy is not only important for cars, but it will also be essential for unmanned flights," said a company representative.

If the world begins to fill with autonomous cars, the demand for connectivity in the car could extend well beyond what it is today. So, having your own satellite network to support that demand could be a crucial advantage over competitors. Wall Street analysts have even repeatedly asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk about this when his other company, SpaceX, began building its Starlink satellite network. Musk has said in the short term, however, that he does not see an advantage in adapting to Teslas in order to work with Starlink satellites because the required hardware would be too large in the car.

"The antenna for that high bandwidth (connection) of low latency is about the size of a medium pizza, which you could put in a car, but I think it is more bandwidth than you would really need," he said in January. . That said, Musk admitted that "it is certainly something that could happen in the coming years."